Jennifer Lopez’s Kids Max and Emme Are Growing Up Fast: Photos of Her and Marc Anthony’s Twins

To the world, Jennifer Lopez is one of the hottest and most successful entertainers, but to her kids, the award-winning star is just mom. There’s no doubt the Hustlers actress has a lot to be proud of, and it seems like her twins, Max and Emme, are at the top of her list.

The Second Act star became a mom when she welcomed Max and Emme in 2009. Jen shares her kiddos with her third ex-husband, Marc Anthony, whom she married in 2004. The former couple was together for 10 years until splitting in 2014.

Despite their divorce, Jennifer and the “Vivir Mi Vida” artist have been crushing it at coparenting. In fact, the “Jenny From the Block” songstress and her ex remain good friends, and she even gushed about how easy it is raising her kiddos with Marc.

“We’re just in a really great place, and the kids get to spend time with the two of us more together and see us working together,” the brunette beauty gushed to host Kelly Ripa during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in March 2017. “It’s just good for the whole family.”

Needless to say, Max and Emme are growing up fast. The “Jenny From the Block” artist acknowledged how much her twins have matured over the past year amid the coronavirus pandemic during an interview with WSJ magazine in November 2020.

“I watched them go from kind of young and naive to really, like, grown-ups to me now,” she said at the time. “They’ve been given a dose of the real world, with the knowledge that things can be taken away from you and life is going to happen no matter what. They had to grow up … So did we.”

Max and Emme’s savvy nature is why the Maid in Manhattan actress is very candid about her personal life. A source told In Touch that Jen was the one who broke the news to her kids when she rekindled things with ex Ben Affleck in May.

“Her kids are smart so Jen doesn’t try to hide anything from them that they could easily look up [online],” the insider explained.

