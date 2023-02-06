Clapping back! Jennifer Lopez seemingly responded to the shade husband Ben Affleck received for looking bored out of his mind at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

“Always the best time with my love, my husband,” the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 53, captioned a video montage of Grammys night – which included multiple photos of her and the Gone Girl actor, 50, looking loved up – on Instagram on Monday, February 6. The video clip also included a closer look at her stunning navy blue Gucci gown, which featured a long train and dramatic ruffled skirt.

The Shotgun Wedding actress’ post comes shortly after fans dragged the father of three for looking “miserable” during the award show, which was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5. “However bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now,” one user tweeted, while another added, “Ben Affleck is every husband dragged to a work thing by his wife.”

At one point during the show, host Trevor Noah performed a skit where he pretended to talk to his mom on the phone while sitting next to Ben and Jen at their table. The Marry Me star appeared to give her hubby a playful nudge to get him to look livelier once she realized they were on camera, to which the Argo actor flashed a smile while the late night talk show host finished his bit.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

A source later revealed to In Touch why the Academy Award-winning actor “looked anxious and bored” on music’s biggest night. “Ben was on his best behavior as Jen’s date, that’s the only reason he was there,” the insider explained. “But it was obvious that he didn’t feel comfortable because all eyes were on him.”

Though Ben is no stranger to attending star-studded award shows, the 65th Annual Grammy Awards served as the actor’s first-ever Grammys. And while J. Lo wasn’t nominated for any awards at this year’s event, the former American Idol judge had the honor of presenting the first award of the night – Best Pop Vocal Album – which went to Harry Styles for his critically acclaimed album, Harry’s House.

While speaking to Vogue in November 2022, the “On the Floor” artist got candid about rekindling her relationship with the Tender Bar actor, whom she wed in July 2022 – about 18 years after the couple called off their first engagement and a little more than a year after J. Lo called it quits with then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

“Obviously, we weren’t trying to go out in public,” she told the outlet of reconnecting with Ben. “But I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there. People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”