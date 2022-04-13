Jennifer Lopez is sharing the tender and intimate way fiancé Ben Affleck proposed to her. The superstar revealed she was taking a peaceful bath at home when the actor decided to pop the question.

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth [in the bubble bath], my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” Jennifer, 52, revealed via her onthejlo.com newsletter on Tuesday, April 12, four days after the singer-actress shared with the world that she and Ben were engaged.

J. Lo said that she was “taken totally off guard” by his sweet way of asking her to be his wife, more than 18 years after the pair called off their first engagement and romance.

“[I] just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again,” she wrote in a piece titled “How It Went Down.” Jennifer added that, “I was quite literally speechless, and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said, ‘YES of course that’s a YES.’”

“I was smiling so big, and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined,” she explained, adding, ”Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”

In an accompanying video, Jennifer gushed over the “unexpected” nature of Ben’s proposal. “My love came in, Ben came in and he got down on one knee and he said some things that I’ll never forget, and he pulled out a ring and he said, ‘Will you marry me?’ And it was the most perfect moment,” the Hustlers star shared.

She then revealed why the colorful diamond The Tender Bar star picked out is so special. “He hands me a ring and he says it’s a green diamond. [Green is] my favorite color, it’s also my lucky color,” Jennifer revealed, adding, “Obviously it’ll be my lucky color forever now. It means so much when somebody thinks about you and loves you and sees you. And it was just the most perfect moment.”

Jennifer shared the couple’s engagement news on April 8 in a video showing off the stunning green diamond on her finger. For their first engagement in 2002, Ben picked out a 6.1-carat pink diamond for J. Lo, showing he has a penchant for giving her something as unique and special as she is.

The couple were set to wed in September 2003 but postponed the wedding due to too much “media scrutiny.” They ended up calling off the nuptials broke up in January 2004. The pair reconnected in late April 2021, just two weeks after Jennifer and then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez broke up.