He put a ring on it! Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick and boyfriend Vinny Tortorella are engaged after about a year and a half of dating. The model popped the big question to Angelina to the delight of friends and costars who were there to witness the big moment, and Angelina quickly took to Twitter to announce the news to the world.

“OHHHH YES GUYS,” the Jersey Shore star wrote alongside engagement ring emojis, enjoying a chorus of well-wishes from fans. This is Angelina’s first public relationship and engagement since her May 2022 divorce from ex-husband Chris Larangeira.

The reality star revealed to her costars and fans that she was dating Vinny during a September 2022 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 5 after meeting on Instagram. However, Vinny didn’t make his grand debut on the show until the following season when Angelina shared the pair was “getting a little bit more serious.”

“Things have been heating up between us and we’re definitely moving along in our relationship. He’s from Staten Island and yes, his name is Vinny. What are the f–king odds of that,” the MTV star said during a March 2023 episode.

One month later, things seemingly got even more serious between the two when the “Queen of Staten Island” invited Vinny on his first Jersey Shore cast trip. Not to mention, Angelina poured her heart out during a confessional of the April 2023 episode.

“This is something I need at this point in my life. I didn’t feel loved in my last relationship. I would literally wear lingerie walking around the house half-naked and he wouldn’t even look at me,” she said. “Going into a relationship where the guy likes to be intimate, tells you how beautiful you are – I mean, Vin can’t get his hands off me. It’s a different world and it feels so good to be loved.”

Angelina may soon be a newlywed, but she experienced being a wife for the first time with her ex-husband, Chris. The former couple wed in November 2019, three years after they began their romantic relationship.

However, Chris and Angelina experienced a rocky romance and the TV personality filed for divorce for the first time in January 2021. While trying to keep their marriage alive, the two reconciled that September. Angelina revealed in January 2022 that she and Chris were working on their relationship, telling Life & Style at the time that it was “a lot.”

The stress seemingly affected their sex life, which Angelina deemed as “nonexistent” during a June 2021 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“It’s like, we’ll fight, and then whoever starts the fight won’t want to bang,” she said in a confessional clip. “So, he don’t want to bang, I don’t want to bang — no one wants to bang.”

That being said, Chris filed for divorce a few weeks later, which was finalized in May 2022.