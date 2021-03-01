Gym, Tan, Look at These Cuties! The ‘Jersey Shore’ Kids Are So Precious

The next generation! Several of the original Jersey Shore stars are proud parents and fans have seen them go from the gym, tan, laundry lifestyle to raising kids.

DJ Pauly D (real name: Paul D. DelVecchio Jr.) took people by surprise by revealing he has a daughter in October 2013. The MTV star introduced his Instagram followers to adorable Amabella Sophia shared with his ex Amanda Markert in January 2014 and more recently, he gushed over Amabella’s charming personality.

“She’s like me, she’s a little prank war champion,” Pauly told In Touch about his 7-year-old in November 2020, revealing she is just as clever as her dad and always keeps him in good spirits. “She hides everyone’s phones. She hides everyone’s things. You know, she’s funny … she makes me laugh.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Pauly said he and his former flame had to work out a more convenient coparenting arrangement. “It’s really difficult to see her, but thank God for technology and the FaceTimes,” he shared about how they stay in contact. “She’s able to do school at home, and I can [do] school with her online, too. So thank God for technology is all I’m going to say. Yeah. And wifi.”

After the show premiered in 2009 and became a huge hit, several of his fellow costars welcomed children of their own. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her husband, Jionni LaValle, are now parents of three following their relationship which blossomed in 2010 during season 3 of the reality series. The lovebirds took their romance to the next level by getting married on November 29, 2014.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shares a beautiful daughter named Ariana Sky with ex Jen Harley — and the Jersey Shore family keeps on growing with the pregnancies of Deena Cortese and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce).

Deena is expecting baby No. 2 in May 2021 and Mike and Lauren are expecting their first child together around the same time.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of all the Jersey Shore kids!