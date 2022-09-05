Cuties! Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola shared rare photos of her boyfriend, Justin May, gushing over how much she loves her beau.

“Very special Happy Birthdayy babe [sic],” Sammi, 35, captioned her Instagram carousel post on Monday, September 5, adding, “Love you so much.”

One month prior, the former MTV personality celebrated her and Justin’s one-year anniversary together, posting several adorable pictures of them via Instagram.

“The best 365 days with you,” Sammi wrote on August 1.

The pair rarely share photos together via social media, as they tend to keep their relationship pretty low-key.

In November 2021, the Sweetheart Styles founder and the fitness enthusiast went Instagram official after three months of dating.

“Thankful,” she captioned an Instagram Story photo of them together on Thanksgiving.

Once the 2021 winter holidays rolled around, Sammi and Justin’s romance started to blossom. She posted a sweet moment of her and Justin standing in front of a Christmas tree in December, and they rang in 2022 together by celebrating New Year’s Eve.

Although Justin typically keeps their relationship off of his social media accounts, the former bartender nevertheless included the New Jersey native in an NYE Instagram post on January 6.

In February, Sammi shared a throwback clip via TikTok and an Instagram carousel post that featured snaps of her and Justin wearing matching Halloween costumes.

In January, a source exclusively dished to In Touch how “hot and heavy” Sammi and Justin’s romance had become.

“They spent the holidays together and rang in the new year with plenty of PDA,” the insider revealed about the lovebirds on January 8. “Funny enough, he used to bartend at Bamboo and Karma back when the Jersey Shore cast was partying there and filming.”

Sammi moved on with Justin not long after her split from her ex-fiancé, Christian Biscardi, over the summer of 2021. The former couple began dating in 2017 and got engaged in March 2019. Due to the restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Sammi and Christian postponed their nuptials in the spring of 2020 after the reality TV alum picked out her wedding dress in March of that year. By May 2021, Sammi and Christian sparked split rumors after fans noticed the two had deleted photos of one another on their respective Instagram accounts.

In July 2021, Sammi confirmed she was “single” during a fan Q&A via TikTok. When a separate fan asked her if she was “happy,” Sammi responded, “YESSS!”