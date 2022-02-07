It’s over (again)! Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick’s husband Chris Larangeira filed for divorce from the reality star, Life & Style confirmed on Monday, February 7.

The MTV couple, who wed in November 2019, have weathered many ups and downs over the years, and this isn’t the first time they’ve considered ending their marriage for good.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Angelina, 35, previously filed for divorce from her husband, 42, in January 2021, a representative from Middlesex County Family Court in New Jersey confirmed to In Touch. However, the reality starlet revealed during a July 2021 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that she hadn’t served her husband with the papers.

The pair’s filing was eventually dismissed after they reconciled over summer 2021.

At the start of January 2022, Angelina told In Touch that she and Chris were still together but “working on” their marriage. “We’re trying … I just have to say it has been a lot,” she admitted. However, the sanitation worker filed for divorce just weeks later in Monmouth County on January 20.

Fans have watched Angelina and Chris’ marriage drama play out during season 5 of Family Vacation. The former EMT explained to In Touch that she prefers to live her “truth” for the MTV cameras.

“I feel like I’m an open book and I’m happy to be that because, if I wasn’t an open book, I wouldn’t be my most authentic self,” she said, admitting that “it is very hard” to be so candid about her marriage struggles. “I like the fact that I’m saying my truths to the world.”

That being said, the ups and downs in her relationship with Chris have taught her a lot of lessons.

“One thing I’ve learned since being married is communication is a big thing in a relationship,” she previously noted to In Touch in July 2021 after reconciling with Chris. “If you don’t have that, sometimes s—t hits the fan.”

The reality TV duo have been combatting split rumors for years. In 2020, fans began speculating that the Couples Therapy alums were on the rocks when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Rumors intensified when Angelina removed her husband’s last name from the social media platform. She then briefly deactivated her account and reinstated it with her name as Angelina Marie Larangeira.

“Angelina’s Instagram might’ve been hacked, but she isn’t sure how exactly it happened,” a separate insider told In Touch at the time about the MTV starlet dropping Larangeira from her profile. “There’s nothing to announce right now [in regards to their relationship]. It’s all speculation.”