No dulling her shine! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick shut down body-shamers after sharing a new photo showing off her hourglass curves in a neon pink bikini.

“You have the power to make people feel good,” the Staten Island native, 34, captioned a swimsuit-clad photo on Tuesday, March 16. “Let’s all use that power today and say one nice thing to a stranger. I promise you will make them smile. Life is super short, and we should all learn to love each other a little bit more. #love #loveislove #lifeisgood #lifeisbeautiful #lifeisshort #benice #nomorehate. P.S. thankful for @tutelaps for my boobs. Just saying.”

In the comments, some fans speculated she photoshopped the image to enhance her figure while others thought she wasn’t truthful about going under the knife.

“It’s so funny when people get surgery and wanna post about body positivity. Put in the work,” one social media user claimed about the MTV personality. Angelina cleared it up in her now-deleted response to the naysayer, which read, “I didn’t get work [done] to my body. Only injections to my butt.”

In October 2020, Angelina was forthcoming about the band-aid butt lift procedure she had done at Tutela Plastic Surgery in New Jersey. “For those of you that know me very well you know that I always like to be truthful, and I love to tell it straight,” the former VH1 star wrote at the time. Angelina confessed she was a “little weary” to share the before-and-after photos showcasing her cosmetic injection results because of “mean” and “cruel” commenters online.

“I am still a human at the end of the day so please if you have nothing nice to say refrain from saying it. I am human and I have cellulite like many people. I am not perfect,” the Couples Therapy alum continued.

While sharing her new selfie on Instagram, Angelina was happy to give a shout-out to Dr. John Paul Tutela, who performed her band-aid butt lift, as well as breast lift and implants in 2018.

Angelina and her costars recently started filming the second part of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 4. Luckily, it looks like it won’t be much longer until we get some new episodes.

When asked if she and husband Chris Larangeira have any plans to expand their family, Angelina previously told In Touch exclusively that she is waiting for the right time. “Right now, I’m not even thinking about kids,” she said in November 2020. “I’m kind of living my life, and I feel like I’m still young, I’m 34 … I’m just enjoying married life and trying to deal with this COVID thing,” the star added about the coronavirus pandemic. “Taking it day by day.”