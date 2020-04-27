No hard feelings? Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick sent love to her former costar Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola on Sunday, April 26. The 33-year-old’s outreach comes after Sammi, also 33, seemingly shaded her old friends.

“Killed it, girl,” the newly married beauty commented on Sam’s “Savage Challenge” TikTok video. In response, the YouTuber replied with a crying laughing emoji and a relaxed emoji followed by a red heart.’

Instagram

Jersey Shore fans seemed to agree with Angelina. “She did good didn’t she LOL,” one user replied, while another added, “@angelinamtv yes she did.”

This isn’t the first time Angelina has reached out to her old pal. In November 2019, she gushed over Sam’s beauty and later fawned over a photo of her and her fiancé, Christian Biscardi, in December of that year.

The Staten Island native’s most recent olive branch comes after Sammi shared a cryptic message about friendship on April 20. “Your taste in people will change as you learn to love yourself,” read the telling post on her Instagram Story.

It looked like Sam gave her former roommates the side-eye after they admitted to “drifting apart” from the sweetest bitch you’ll ever meet. “We haven’t spoken to her in a while,” Deena Cortese told In Touch exclusively on April 8. “She came to my baby shower and she met CJ and then we kind of lost touch.”

“It sucks,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi chimed in, adding, “We try and invite her to things.” Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Sammi is willing to reciprocate, although she did send well wishes to Snooki and her daughter via Instagram in March.

Although the business owner’s wedding to Christian was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ladies of the shore have a feeling they won’t make her guest list.

“I think it’s happening soon. We haven’t gotten anything,” Nicole, 32, said of her invite. “It’s understandable,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley added at the time. “I mean she came from a TV show that she clearly doesn’t want to be a part of anymore. So, there’s probably that give and take of having us part of certain … I don’t know. I wish we could talk to her about it.”

Despite being potentially snubbed by the bride-to-be, “We would have loved to [go],” Snooki admitted. Hopefully, one day these ladies will reconnect!