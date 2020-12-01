It‘s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas! Jersey Shore original castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola gave a peek inside her festive home, unveiling a fully decorated and brightly-lit tree, Santa Claus holders for her stockings and more.

“Getting into the holiday spirit,” the former MTV personality, 33, captioned her new Instagram post on Monday, November 30, while promoting the wooden “we’re gonna need more mistletoe” sign from her online boutique, Sweetheart Styles.

Courtesy Sammi Giancola/Instagram

Sammi went all out with her furnishings just before December, adding plaid ribbons to her fir, as well as sparkling ornaments and an angel tree topper.

It appears her fiancé, Christian Biscardi, is loving the jovial revamp to their home as the businessman took to his Instagram Stories with a clip showing off the gnome ornaments they accessorized with on Tuesday, December 1.

Sammi and her husband-to-be are ready to celebrate the holidays after postponing their nuptials earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. In April, the lovebirds put wedding planning on hold in hopes of exchanging their vows in September, however, they have since delayed the ceremony again.

Last month, the influencer shared a cryptic post just before the season 4 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired, seemingly hinting she has no regrets about walking away from her reality TV stardom. “Notes to self: Don’t seek to be relevant or liked, seek to be undeniable,” she posted on November 19, adding, “Seek to be compassionate. Seek integrity. Seek humility. Seek light.”

Courtesy of Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola/Instagram

The TV personality previously confirmed her exit from Jersey Shore in March 2018, shortly before the reboot premiered. At the time, Sammi explained she was trying to “avoid potentially toxic situations” and was grateful for everything the franchise gave her following her six seasons on the show, spanning from 2009 to 2012.

Although her former costars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese exclusively told In Touch they were bummed to have “drifted apart” from Sammi in April, all of the ladies have been showing a lot of love to each other on social media in recent months.

Maybe we’ll get a reunion with all of the OGs one day!