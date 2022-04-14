Sweet abs. Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola showed off her toned stomach in a blue crop top.

Sammi, 35, flaunted her impressive abs in a new Instagram photo, which was posted on Wednesday, April 12. The former MTV star paired the revealing top with high waisted blue jeans, while she posed with one hand in her pocket. She donned a soft smile in the photo and pulled her hair back into a low bun.

The TV personality encouraged her Instagram followers to visit her boutique — Sweetheart Coast — in the caption. She wrote, “Morning 🤍🌊 @sweetheartcoast open this Sat & Sun!”

Shortly after Sammi shared the post, Jersey Shore fans rushed to the comments section to tell her that she looks “great.”

Sammi posted the photo one week after she clapped back at a fan who told her she can’t “keep a man.” The critic made the comment in response to an Instagram photo posted on April 5. In the photo, Sammi posed with two friends and her current boyfriend, Justin May.

Courtesy of Sammi Sweetheart/Instagram

“C’mon Sammi ‘Keep A Man’ Sweetheart,” the fan wrote with a red heart emoji.

The reality star made sure to defend herself by responding, “‘Keep a man’ how bout no- def not ‘staying’ with someone not worthy.”

MTV fans have watched Sammi’s love life play out on the reality show, as well as through social media after she chose to not appear on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Justin, 34, is her first boyfriend since she split from ex-fiancé Christian Biscardi in July 2021.

The boutique owner began dating Christian, 32, in 2017. The two became engaged in March 2019, but their wedding was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020. After she revealed in March 2020 that she chose a dress for her big day, rumors emerged that Sammi and Christian had split when they both deleted photos of each other off their Instagram pages in May 2021.

She confirmed the split two months later while participating in a Q&A with fans on TikTok. After Sammi confirmed she has no plans to appear on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, one fan asked if she was single. She confirmed her single status before being asked if she was “happy.” She responded with a resounding, “YESSS!”

Sammi appears to be happy with her new relationship, which she made Instagram official in November 2021. Back in January, a source told In Touch that she and Justin are “hot and heavy” and have spent holidays together, ringing in the new year with “plenty of PDA.”