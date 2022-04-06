Hitting back! Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola clapped back at a fan who insinuated that she can’t “keep a man” on Instagram, writing on Tuesday, April 5, that she won’t keep someone who’s “not worthy.”

“C’mon Sammi ‘Keep A Man’ Sweetheart,” the fan wrote with a red heart emoji.

Courtesy of Sami Giancola/Instagram

The Sweetheart Styles founder, 35, is no stranger to having her conflicts play out in the public eye. As such, she did not hesitate to shut down the comment.

“‘Keep a man’ how bout no- def not ‘staying’ with someone not worthy,” Sammi wrote back.

The photo shows the television personality hanging out in a crowded bar with two friends and her current boyfriend, Justin May, with the caption “Good times.” Justin, 34, is Sammi’s first boyfriend since her July 2021 split from ex-fiancé Christian Biscardi. Sammi and Justin made their relationship Instagram official in November of that year.

The former MTV star began dating Christian, 32, in 2017. The two were engaged by March 2019, but their wedding was postponed due to the COVID pandemic in the spring of 2020. After revealing in March 2020 that she had decided on a dress for her big day, rumors emerged that Sammi and Christian had split when they both deleted photos of each other off their Instagram pages in May 2021.

In a Q&A style TikTok two months later, the star responded to questions about her life. “Are you coming back to Jersey Shore?” read one question. “No,” she responded. “Are you single?” another question asked. “Yes,” she said. The last question read, “Are you happy?” and she answered, “YESSS!”

Although she bounced back quickly from her breakup with Christian, Sammi seems to be super happy in her new relationship. A source previously told In Touch in January the pair are “hot and heavy” and have spent holidays together, ringing in the new year with “plenty of PDA.”

The pair have posted plenty of photos and videos together to TikTok and Instagram showing their time spent together getting cozy and celebrating holidays. On Thanksgiving 2021, Sammi shared an Instagram Story snap of her and her beau together, captioning it, “Thankful.”