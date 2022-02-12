Seeing triple? Jersey Shore fans think Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s new boyfriend, Justin May, looks strikingly similar to both her exes, Christian Biscardi and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Sammi, 34, uploaded a throwback video from Halloween 2021 of her and Justin, 34, via TikTok on Friday, February 11. The clip was synced to JVKE’s song “this is what falling in love feels like,” while a few affectionate moments between the duo played out. Upon noticing Sammi’s new beau, fans immediately took to the comments section, claiming he looks similar to Christian, 32, and Ronnie, 36.

“Definitely have a physical type,” one user commented. “All your exes look the same,” another wrote, whereas a third defended the reality star by adding, “Why aren’t people allowed to have a type? Let the girl live.”

The pair went Instagram official on Thanksgiving 2021, with the MTV alum sharing a picture of her and Justin via Instagram Stories and via Twitter that day. She captioned the post, “Thankful.” Since then, the former “Just Sayin’” podcast cohost has been sharing images of her boyfriend on social media. While Justin doesn’t share much of their romance online, he uploaded a carousel post that featured his girlfriend and his pals in a few snaps at the start of the new year.

TikTok

“Possibly still hungover from NYE,” the former bartender captioned his post on January 6. After they kicked off 2022 on a high note with their romance, an insider exclusively told In Touch their relationship was “hot and heavy” on January 8.

“They spent the holidays together and rang in the new year with plenty of PDA,” the source noted. “Funny enough, he used to bartend at Bamboo and Karma back when the Jersey Shore cast was partying there and filming.”

Justin is Sammi’s first boyfriend since her split from now-ex-fiancé Christian. The former duo began dating in April 2017 and got engaged in March 2019. After Sammi revealed that she “said ‘yes’ to [her] dress” in March 2020 via Instagram, the couple had to put their wedding plans on hold that spring amid COVID-19 restrictions. By May 2021, Sammi and Christian sparked breakup rumors when they deleted photos of each other from their respective Instagram accounts. Two months later, the Snooki & Jwoww alum confirmed their split in a TikTok video by answering “Yes” to a fan’s question on whether she was single.

Before the Sweetheart Styles founder moved on with Christian, she famously dated Ronnie and their tumultuous relationship played out on Jersey Shore from 2009 to 2012. The duo dated on and off for five years until they split for good in August 2014. Ronnie has since moved on as well. He was briefly linked to Malika Haqq in 2016 and started dating ex Jen Harley in 2018. The former couple had an on-again, off-again romance and they welcomed daughter Ariana Sky on April 3, 2018, and they went on to date on and off until they broke up in October 2019. He has since moved on with Saffire Matos, whom he started dating in February 2020. The couple got engaged in June 2021 and still appear to be going strong.