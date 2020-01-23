Unbothered! Jesse Metcalfe posted a smokin’ hot photo of himself modeling in a car on Instagram on Thursday, January 23 — just one day after his split from his fiancée, Cara Santana, was announced. “Check your blind spot,” the 41-year-old captioned the snap.

Of course, fans immediately fawned over the handsome hunk in the comments section. One person wrote, “Genuinely cannot believe you are a real human. You absolute good-looking God,” while another echoed, “Smooth as hell.” A third person chimed in, writing, “Damn HOT.”

Additionally, the Desperate Housewives alum posted two videos of himself going hard at the gym. In the first clip, Jesse wore a blue T-shirt with matching shorts and white sneakers as he grunted while lifting weights. Then, he moved to the bicycle and was riding pretty aggressively. Hmm … revenge body or taking out his frustrations?

Courtesy of Cara Santana/Instagram

On January 22, Us Weekly broke the news that Jesse and Cara, 35, had called it quits after 14 years together — three of which they were engaged. “They’ve split and are not together … He did not cheat on her,” a source explained. The John Tucker Must Die star apparently “moved out” of their house on January 5.

However, Cara and Jesse’s uncoupling was rather surprising since the influencer seemed excited to plan her wedding in October. “We were just waiting for his show schedule,” Cara told Life & Style at the launch of her new Kohl’s collection. “He is on a television show now, and we were just waiting to finalize when the show schedule was before we could see what time we were both available. So, now we have done that, and we are having our conversations and we are getting back on track!”

Even though the Hollywood stars had been together for so many years, Cara insisted she already felt like they had tied the knot. “It’s like I don’t feel the pressure, which is why I think we are so laissez-faire about it,” she admitted. “We own two properties together, so I think it just releases the pressure.”

Meanwhile, Jesse isn’t wasting any time getting back into the dating game as he was spotted getting cozy with Australian model Jade Albany on January 21. According to photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the pair looked to be enjoying drinks at The Attic Bar in Sherman Oaks, California. Prior to his outing, Jesse hung out with Hungarian model Livia Pillmann at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, where they held hands and hugged outside of the restaurant.

Courtesy of Jesse Metcalfe/Instagram

For her part, Cara hasn’t been active on social media, and the last time she posted a photo was on January 12.

Hopefully, these two can both find what they’re looking for.