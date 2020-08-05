It’s no surprise Jessica Biel is still making headlines after she first starred as Mary Camden in 7th Heaven in 1996. From there, the actress was cast in big movies including the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Blade: Trinity and The Illusionist.

Not only could the brunette beauty star in thrillers, but she also took a stab at comedy when she appeared in I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry in 2007. Jessica went the independent film route in 2013 — she starred in Emanuel and the Truth About Fishes.

In 2017, Jessica’s eight-episode limited series, The Sinner, premiered on USA Network, and she currently serves as an executive producer in addition to playing the lead in the first season.

At the end of the day, the Minnesota native — who shares son Silas, 4, and a newborn whose name remains unknown — with her husband, Justin Timberlake — is grateful she has been in the industry for as long as she has.

“I have so much more appreciation for having work, you know,” she said during an appearance of Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2017. “I am grateful to be working. I think when you’re younger, you don’t have an understanding of how unique this job is and how, you know, rare it is to be a working actor.”

But these days, the happy mom is focusing on her family following the PDA scandal that rocked her marriage. In November 2019, Justin was spotted holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright at a bar in New Orleans.

The “Mirrors” crooner apologized for his actions a few weeks later on social media, and ever since, he has been trying to fix his relationship with his wife. “He knows he’s got a lot of making up to do,” a source told In Touch. “Being in New Orleans made it difficult — he was so far away from Jessica, but since returning to Los Angeles, he’s been working hard to prove his love and reignite the spark. The way Jessica sees it, actions speak louder than words.”

Following the incident, it seems like the couple is back on track as they were spotted walking arm in arm in New York City with their son in February 2020. The pair looked happy on their stroll through the Big Apple and couldn’t stop smiling and showing affection toward one another.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Justin gushed over his wife. “Throwback to our first year together. It ain’t hard to tell from my face!!!” the musician captioned a sweet photo of himself hugging the actress. “When you know, you know. I love you, my funny Valentine. Every day the 14th!!! Happy love day, y’all!”

Later, in July 2020, the couple welcomed the birth of their second child after a secret pregnancy. We know #Jusica can weather any storm. We can’t wait to see what Jessica tackles next.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Jessica’s total transformation from TV star to Hollywood A-lister.