If you’ve got it, flaunt it. Jessica Simpson wowed fans with her 100-pound weight loss six months after welcoming her third child, Birdie Mae, and her trim body keeps dropping jaws.

Because she’s a mom of three with a busy career, the singer had to work extra hard to get her figure where she wanted it and yet, she made it happen.

During her pregnancy with baby No. 3, Jessica revealed she “tipped the scales at 240” pounds, which motivated her to enlist the help of celebrity personal trainer Harley Pasternak.

The workout guru and author of The Body Reset Diet opted to take a holistic approach and looked closer at which lifestyle changes would have the greatest results. “Even if I or [her other trainer Sydney Liebes] is working out with her for 45 minutes three times a week, or four times a week, there’s still 165 of the 168 hours that she’s not working out,” he said on Good Morning America in September 2019. “That was the key to this transformation.”

They made sure she got in 12,000 steps a day, at least seven hours of sleep on a nightly basis, and some stellar circuit workouts to keep her stamina up.

“Meals had protein, fiber and healthy fat,” the trainer dished. “Snacks had protein and fat or protein and fiber. We did not diet in a tasteless, extreme, radical way. Jessica loves Tex-Mex flavors so she had a lot of healthy versions.”

“There is no magic diet that is the end all and be all,” he added. “If you take enough steps per day, you don’t need to starve yourself food-wise, and if you eat properly, you don’t need to run a marathon.”

Even though she exudes so much confidence today, the “With You” performer dealt with some body-shaming in the past.

In May 2020, she reflected on her viral “mom jeans” moment in 2009 and how people bullied her. “I felt good up there, I felt confident and then it ruined the stage for me, and the stage was my home. It broke my home,” Jessica told Glamour. Even though it was a learning experience, the musician-turned-fashion designer refused to let haters make her feel any less than fabulous, and fans love her for it!

Years later, and she feels better than ever!

“I absolutely feel healthy. I don’t know. I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild,” Jessica admitted to Extra in September 2022. “I feel younger, actually. I have a lot more energy and yeah, I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage that I saved for Maxwell and Birdie. Maybe Birdie will outgrow them because Maxwell has already outgrown me!”

