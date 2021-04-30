Counting On alum Jill Dillard (née Duggar) released a statement after brother Josh Duggar was taken into police custody in Arkansas on Thursday, April 29. In Touch can confirm he was arrested for allegedly receiving and possessing material depicting the sexual abuse of children.

“We just learned this information. It is very sad,” Jill, 29, wrote in a statement to Entertainment Tonight on Friday, April 30.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star, 33, allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, obtained by In Touch. The former TLC star “allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.” In his arraignment hearing that same day, Josh pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Courtesy of Jill Dillard/Instagram; Washington County Police Dept.

If he is found guilty of the charges, the former TLC star faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each count. His trial is scheduled for July 6, with a pretrial hearing on July 1.

In Touch previously confirmed the Arkansas native was being held in a detention center without bond after being arrested by federal agents and being taken into custody at the Washington County jail. During his April 30 court date, it was determined Josh will have a chance to request to be released on bond at a hearing on May 5, despite federal prosecutors asking for him to remain in jail.

The judge said Josh will need a third-party custodian to appear during his hearing and there are to be no minors in his home or that would be visiting unsupervised.

The news came weeks after Josh and his wife, Anna Duggar (née Keller), announced they are currently expecting their seventh child together. The two have been married for nearly 13 years and share kids Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 17 months.

Prior to his legal trouble, the former reality star’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, confirmed during an interview with Megyn Kelly he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter when he was 14. Following the disturbing revelation, Josh released a statement.

“Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends,” he said at the time. “I confessed this to my parents, who took several steps to help me address the situation. We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling. I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life.”