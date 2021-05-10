Looking good, Jill Duggar! Ever since the former Counting On star started ramping up the clothing ads on Instagram, she’s been showing off her style in a serious way. And though a lot of her tastes have stayed the same over the years, she’s also come pretty far from where she started.

While she still wears skirts from time to time, the rebel daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar prefers jeans — and yes, even shorts.

In 2019, Jill showed off her legs in a friend’s photo on Instagram. “Thank you comadre @jillmdillard for always being there for us and for coming out to celebrate Joshua’s graduation!!” Danielle Gonzalez captioned a photo of the brunette babe with the friend’s kids. “Te queremos mucho!!!! Love to see our babies play and spend time together!! #joshua #offtokindergarten #graduation #jillduggar #funcity #comadre #babies.”

In response, she wrote, “@_daniellegonzalez_ Aww. We were so happy to be there! Love y’all bunches!”

In the book Growing Up Duggar, Jill, Jessa, Jinger and Jana described their clothing, noting that they “do not dress modestly” because they are “ashamed” but rather the “contrary.”

“We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband … ” the sisters wrote. “We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping or bare-shouldered tops; and when needed, we wear an undershirt. We try to make it a habit to always cover the top of our shirt with our hands when we bend over. We don’t want to play the peekaboo game with our neckline.”

Oh, how times have changed! Since then, Jill has, indeed, showed off her shoulders, gotten a nose ring and even dabbled with henna.

Back in the day, the Duggar girls used to be all long, denim skirts and crunchy curls, but mom-of-two Jill has developed her own fashion sense. Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of how her style has evolved over the years.