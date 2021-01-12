In it for the long haul! Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney were friends before getting married in 2013. Now, the pair have a beautiful blended family and seem happier than ever.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was married to his first wife, Gina, from 1988 to 2002. He shares kids Kevin and Katie with the costume designer. Jimmy then went on to date fellow comedian Sarah Silverman from 2002 to 2009.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Like Jimmy, Molly was also in a relationship with someone else when she first met her now-husband through work as a writer’s assistant on his late-night talk show. The blonde beauty worked her way up through the ranks and is now the co-head writer on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Funny enough, Molly said sparks didn’t exactly fly during their first encounter. The Boss Baby actor insulted her when she told him she competed in triathlons.

“Jimmy looked up at me and said, ‘That is really stupid! What a waste of time,’” she told Glamour in 2014. “That was the first and only thing he probably said to me the entire first year of working there.”

They eventually formed a friendship which turned romantic in late 2009. However, Molly admitted she was extremely hesitant about dating her boss. “I remember telling Jimmy, ‘If this doesn’t work out, nothing in your life changes, but mine changes completely,’” she previously told The Hollywood Reporter.

Of course, things worked out, and they got hitched in June 2013. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Jane, in 2014 followed by son William, who goes by Billy, in 2017.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Billy was born with a congenital heart condition, and Jimmy has since become an advocate for children’s healthcare. He has also openly spoken about the struggles he and Molly have gone through at home.

“Most of all, I want to thank my wife, Molly. First of all, for allowing me to have sex with her in the first place,” he joked during a monologue on his show. “Also for being so strong and level-headed and positive and loving during the worst nightmare a new mother could experience. I couldn’t ask for a better partner. I’m so happy we had this baby together. I’m definitely getting a vasectomy after this.”

It looks like Jimmy and Molly make a great team!