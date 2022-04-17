Rebel without a cause! Counting On alum Jinger Vuolo (neé Duggar) is once again breaking her family’s strict dress code – and she looks happy doing it!

Jinger, 28, was spotted looking comfy and casual in a photo that her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, shared via Instagram on Friday, April 15. The mother of two smiled for the camera in a pair of high-waisted skinny jeans that she cuffed at the ankles, a simple French tucked white tee and a pair of Mystic Green Nike Air Max 200s.

Courtesy of Jeremy Vuolo/Instagram

She completed the look with a high ponytail as the couple went for a walk in Los Angeles, California.

Fans were quick to take notice of the rebellious look. “No more skirts and dresses. Good for you,” one follower commented. “PANTS! I love it,” another wrote alongside a couple of heart eye emojis.

Others could not help but notice how happy she looked. “It looks like you are being your best self,” one person said. “Jinger, you look beautiful. Blessings to you and your beautiful family,” another added.

This is not the first time Jinger has strayed from her parents’ super conservative rules, however. She’s been wearing jeans since shortly after her marriage to Jeremy, 34, in 2016.

Just last month, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar’s daughter shared a mirror selfie to her own Instagram page from inside a Los Angeles H&M store. Again, she was wearing a plain white T-shirt, but this time opted for above-the-knee, cut-off denim shorts.

In the 2014 memoir she wrote with sisters Jana Duggar, Jill Dillard (neé Duggar) and Jessa Seewald (neé Duggar), Jinger opened up about where the strict “no pants” rule originated.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary. We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband,” they explained.

“We really wanted to see what the scriptures said about [modesty],” their mother, Michelle, 55, wrote in a 2013 blog for TLC. “Our interpretation was that from the neck down to the knee should be covered.”

“I really should be defining who I am as a woman by choosing to wear dresses and skirts,” she said.

Jinger and Jeremy share two daughters, 3-year-old Felicity and 16-month-old Evangeline.