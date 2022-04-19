Look what we made them do! Taylor Swift’s fiancé, Joe Alwyn, said the couple decided to keep their romance private in response to an “increasingly intrusive” culture, explaining to Elle U.K. why they refuse to share intimate details about their relationship with the public.

“It’s not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it’s more a response to something else,” the Conversations With Friends star, 31, said in the interview on Friday, April 15. “We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive… The more you give – and frankly, even if you don’t give it – something will be taken.”

Photo by Shutterstock

The “All Too Well” singer, 32, started dating the actor around October 2016. Both have spoken at length about why they prioritize privacy in their relationship. Joe previously told GQ Magazine that he personally greatly values privacy. “Someone’s private life is, by definition, private. No one is obliged to share their personal life,” he said in the 2018 interview. He even refused to name a favorite song of Taylor’s, adding, “I’m just not even going to go into that side of the world.”

Taylor echoed a similar sentiment about protecting their privacy as a couple when speaking to The Guardian in August 2019 about why she chooses not to discuss their relationship in interviews.

“I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” she said at the time. “If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it. But it’s just that it goes out into the world. That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.”

In February, the British star said, per Deadline, that he was “happy in a monogamous relationship,” referring to his romance with the singer. Later that same month, Life & Style exclusively broke the news that Taylor and Joe were engaged on February 17 after more than five years together.

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” Joe told British Vogue in 2018. “I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work.”