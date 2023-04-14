A new man! Joe Giudice looks almost unrecognizable since his ​Real Housewives of New Jersey days following his deportation in 2019. Although he lost a significant amount of weight in prison, it’s clear that the former reality star has stuck with hitting the gym and getting in shape.

Now that Joe lives in the Bahamas after residing in Italy following his prison release, daughters Gia and Milania Giudice have shared tons of content of ​their transformed dad.

The businessman had a noticeably slimmer face in one of the first photos fans saw of Joe following his imprisonment and being in ​ICE custody.

“One of the happiest moments of my life,” Gia wrote via Instagram Storied in October 2019 alongside a FaceTime screenshot of her and Joe flashing big smiles. “Love you so much daddy, so happy you’re free. See you so soon,” she added.

One month later, Gia and her sisters Milania, Audrianna and Gabriella and mom Teresa Giudice reunited with Joe on a trip to Italy – and fans were shook over his slim figure!

Gia posted a solo shot with her dad in Salerno, leading fans to rave over the freelance contractor’s new look.

“Wow! Joe doesn’t even look like the same guy! Cute pic!” one person wrote, while another commented, “So sweet! Your dad looks so good! I’m so glad you girls got to finally see him!! I’m sure he was beyond happy to be with all of you! Hang in there we’re all praying for all of you.”

More recently, Milania has been posting endless wholesome content with Joe while she and her sisters spent Easter with their father in the Bahamas in 2023. Before celebrating, the former Bravo husband made a heartfelt toast dedicated to his family.

“Happy Easter, everybody. I am so happy to have my girls here, my friends, my mom, my daughters especially because they’re so beautiful and my mother because she deserves everything,” Joe said in the April 2023 clip before struggling to pop the champagne bottle.

“Dad Looks Great I love to watch your Videos when you girls go & Visit with him God Bless,” one person shared in the comments section.

A second person wrote, “He looks fantastic!” while a third fan commented, “ … Joe looks so happy. Good to see him that way!”

Keep scrolling to see Joe Giudice’s complete weight loss transformation!