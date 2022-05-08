Congrats! Abbie Duggar is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with husband John Duggar. The Counting On alum announced their baby news on Sunday, May 8, while celebrating Mother’s Day.

“To the little girl who calls me mommy, and our little boy due in late summer, I’ll love you forever!” Abbie, 30, captioned an Instagram photo on the couple’s joint account showing off her baby bump while holding hands with her daughter, Grace Annette Duggar.

Friends and fans of the TLC couple flooded the comments to celebrate their new addition. “So excited for y’all!” Bringing Up Bates star Lawson Bates wrote. “Congratulations!! So happy for you,” Josie Balka (née Bates) gushed.

John David, 32, and Abbie, who wed in November 2018, welcomed their daughter in January 2020.

The reality duo’s announcement about baby No. 2 comes nearly three months after Abbie stirred speculation that she was pregnant. A few eagle-eyed fans on Reddit noticed the Oklahoma native’s Pinterest account had a board titled “Pink or Blue,” which her mom, Cheryl Burnett, also followed.

At the time, Abbie had “liked” a number of baby announcement ideas. It appeared she had her heart set on a bumblebee theme for a possible baby shower because she pinned a piñata that had “What Will Baby Bee” written on it and an invitation card idea that read, “Welcome to our growing hive, where the ‘buzz’ is all about whether Baby Smith will ‘bee’ a boy or a girl!”

Courtesy of Abbie Duggar/Pinterest

While the speculation turned out to be correct, that was not the first time the couple sparked pregnancy rumors. In November 2021, Abbie’s romantic Instagram post for their three-year wedding anniversary raised eyebrows.

“It was a HAPPY anniversary,” she captioned a cuddly selfie with her hubby, and some followers took the capitalized “happy” as an indication that something else was going on

“My Duggar spidey senses are tingling,” a separate Reddit user wrote at the time. “Based on nothing more than the capitalization in the caption, I’m going to say that these two are expecting.”

John David and Abbie’s baby news isn’t the only thing that garnered attention for the couple in recent months. In January, the husband and wife, who are both pilots, broke their silence after John David crashed his Piper PA-30 plane into a Waverly, Tennessee, field after running out of fuel on October 29, 2021, according to an accident report obtained by In Touch.

“An emergency landing or any kind of plane crash is a scary thing, but it’s exactly what pilots are trained for,” the pair wrote via Instagram. “We are so thankful for God’s protection, as we all walked away without injuries when this happened last October. We so appreciate the love and care so many have expressed toward us!”