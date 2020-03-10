DNA has come a long way since JonBenét Ramsey’s death, and her family is hopeful that advances in technology can help solve the cold case nearly two decades later.

In episode 11 of “The Killing of JonBenét: The Final Suspects,” the late child beauty queen’s half-brother, John Andrew Ramsey, meets with forensic scientist Richard Eikelenboom to understand how DNA evidence could help track down the person who killed JonBenét in December 1996.

“Of course, it’s a lot of work,” Eikelenboom says. “But, yeah, this case, I think with all the commotion, it’s worth it to do this kind of work and put a couple police officers on it … [and] redo all the DNA.”

When John Andrew, 44, asks whether 23-year-old evidence can be destroyed by retesting it, the Independent Forensic Services founder says that is “of course” a possibility.

“DNA is prone to damage a little bit more than, like, blood, saliva,” he explains. “There’s no doubt about it.”

That said, Eikelenboom has “no doubt” in his mind that the Ramsey case can still be solved.

“The state of Colorado is very dry, which is extremely good for your DNA,” he says. “Even if they didn’t store it in very good conditions — which I cannot imagine, but let’s assume they didn’t — the normal air conditions are very dry there, which means that’s good for your DNA.”

John Andrew said in a previous episode of the podcast that he is “absolutely confident” that DNA could help his family, adding, “In my mind, if it’s not today, it’s tomorrow. We’re going to crack this.”

JonBenét’s parents, John Ramsey and the late Patsy Ramsey, were initially investigated as suspects in the case but later cleared by DNA results. The Boulder Police Department still has an open investigation.

If you have information that could help investigators and the Ramseys identify JonBenét’s killer, please email tips@ .