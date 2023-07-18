Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner’s friendship grew and evolved … literally! Jordyn, 25, reportedly contacted Kylie, 25, before their dinner reunion that broke the internet over the weekend.

“Jordyn reached out to Kylie to apologize for how everything went down and let her know that she loves her,” a source told People on Tuesday, July 18.

Three days earlier, the duo were spotted walking together after enjoying a sushi dinner in Los Angeles on July 15, according to photos published by Daily Mail. For their night out, Kylie rocked a form-fitting black and white top and black pants, while Jordyn stood out in an ombre red long-sleeved dress, accessorizing with a thick gold choker.

The outlet also reported that the newly reunited best friends’ recent outing together wasn’t the first time they’ve hung out since the scandal that drove them apart — it was just their first time being spotted in the public eye. Kylie and Jordyn have reportedly been spending time together over the past year to work on moving forward with their friendship, considering their past falling out four years prior.

Jordyn found herself in the crosshairs of a major predicament in early 2019. In February of that year, Jordyn attended a house party at Kylie’s sister Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s home, where he and Jordyn kissed.

In March 2019, Jordyn broke her silence on the matter during a tell-all on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk. In her interview, Jordyn rehashed the evening, recalling that she and the NBA player, 32, were sitting on a chair with their legs touching. However, she emphasized that she was not “sitting all over him” and that they never left “the public area, go to the bedroom, [or] go to the bathroom.”

Although she admittedly drank alcohol at the event, Jordyn insisted that she was not “belligerently drunk” and was able to remember everything that happened.

“On the way out, he did kiss me,” Jordyn confessed. “It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss. No making out. … I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. When alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves.”

After dropping the bombshell, Jordyn became emotional during her interview and tearfully noted that she was “no homewrecker.”

“I would never try to hurt someone’s home — especially someone that I love and has a beautiful daughter,” Jordyn explained. “I would never try to steal someone’s man.”

Tristan and Khloé, 39, dated on and off from 2016 through 2022. The pair share daughter True and son Tatum together.

Jordyn’s interview stirred up a ton of backlash among Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans and Khloé, who took to Twitter at the time to publicly slam Jordyn for her comments.

“If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story,” Khloé tweeted shortly after Jordyn’s interview was released.

Nevertheless, the Kardashian-Jenner clan seemingly put the drama behind them when Khloé noted that she didn’t “hold a grudge against Jordyn” during the June 2021 KUWTK reunion.

“I think people make mistakes,” KoKo noted at the time. “People live and they learn.”

However, Kylie wasn’t as forgiving, as the makeup mogul said during the reunion special, “When [Jordyn] did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me.”