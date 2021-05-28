Amicable ex-BFFs? It looks like Jordyn Woods is subtly weighing in on the Kylie Jenner bullying scandal. Earlier this week, model Victoria Vanna claimed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star mistreated her on the set of Tyga‘s 2015 “Ice Cream Man” music video.

After Victoria’s TikTok went viral, including on The Shade Room’s Instagram account, Kylie, 23, commented, ” … This never happened.” The Shade Room then reposted the video to include the makeup mogul’s response, and Jordyn, 23, “liked” it.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram; Courtesy of Victoria Vanna/Instagram

Victoria’s video included her version of the events. “The time I did [Tyga’s] music video and Kylie Jenner was on set bullying me with her friends,” the screen read. “As soon as I walked out, she was looking me up and down whispering and pointing and making fun of, like, how I was dancing,” the dancer recalled. “They were all just making fun of me, clearly.”

In a separate “Part 2” TikTok video, Victoria noted that Jordyn and Kylie’s best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou were also there. “I was, like, walking by and I could just hear them … They’re literally still talking about me,” she said. “I felt my face get hot, because I was like excited to meet her, and I just felt bullied for no reason. And I really was so excited that she was even there.”

To conclude, Victoria added that she doesn’t “give a s–t” anymore and the whole thing was “just a funny experience.”

Even so, Kylie doubled down and further explained herself. “Anyone that knows me personally knows this is a false story. Why would I do this? I also love women and would just never intentionally try and put anyone down. OK, moving on. LOL,” the E! personality commented on a Kylie Jenner fan account on Instagram that also shared Victoria’s video.

As it stands, Jordyn has yet to comment on the situation other than her “like.” However, it’s obvious she and Kylie are on the same side here! The former besties seemingly broke off their friendship after the February 2019 cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.