19 Kids and Counting alum Josh Duggar made headlines in April 2021 when it was reported that he was arrested in Arkansas on two counts of child pornography charges. The reality star plead not guilty in his arraignment hearing on Friday, April 30, but remains in custody until his bond hearing on May 5.

The news comes just days after wife Anna Duggar (née Keller) revealed she was pregnant with their seventh child. On April 23, the expectant mother clapped back at a fan who assumed her husband couldn’t “afford” the couple’s upcoming arrival — so how much is the eldest Duggar sibling worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Josh is estimated to be worth $200,000. Here’s what we know about the controversial TLC personality’s income.

Josh Has Been on Reality TV for Years

The Duggar dad — who shares six children, Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Maryella, Mason and Meredith, with his wife of nearly 13 years — first appeared on 14 Kids and Pregnant Again!, a TV documentary focused on the Duggar family for Discovery Health. Four years later, 19 Kids and Counting (then titled 17 Kids and Counting) began on TLC, which also starred Josh and the rest of his large family. He stopped appearing on the show in 2014, though it did not end until the following year.

The Duggar family has also been the subject of several spinoff documentaries, including 16 Children and Moving In, Raising 16 Children, On the Road With 16 Children, Duggars Big Family Album and GrandDuggar First Birthday. Additionally, Josh and his wife documented the birth of their third child, Marcus, during a documentary special titled 19 Kids and Counting: GrandDuggar Makes 3!.

Josh Was Previously a Car Salesman

The TV personality once owned a used car dealership, but in September 2020, The Sun reported that the business had permanently closed. The same month, the publication reported that he and his wife applied for four new business licenses, so it seems the pair may have had more projects up their sleeves for the future in Arkansas.

Josh Was Involved in Politics

The former car dealer also previously served as the executive director of the Family Research Center’s Action Arm, a lobbying firm based out of Washington D.C. — however, in 2015, he resigned from his position with the conservative organization.