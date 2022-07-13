Josh Duggar officially has a date on the calendar to look forward to when his prison sentence will come to an end. Despite being ordered to spend 12.5 years behind bars, his release date is scheduled for August 12, 2032, according to the Bureau of Prisons, meaning he’ll spend a little more than 10 years in prison at Seagoville FCI in Texas, In Touch has exclusively learned.

The former reality star was transferred to FCI Seagoville near Dallas on June 24 to begin serving his sentence for one count of receiving child pornography. He had been housed at the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas since a jury returned with a guilty verdict in his child pornography trial on December 9, 2021. The same jury found Josh guilty of one count of possessing child pornography, which a judge later dropped at his May 25, 2022, sentencing.

The father of seven was facing up to 20 years in prison, which is what prosecutors asked for due to his “prior sexual exploitation of multiple minors” and “the extraordinary efforts Duggar took to obtain and view child sexual abuse materials (CSAM), the nature of the CSAM he obtained and viewed, his efforts to conceal his criminal conduct and his refusal to take accountability for or acknowledge any of his criminal conduct.”

Josh’s defense team argued for a more lenient sentence, citing his never being charged or convicted of a past crime, and that he receive a sentence that is “sufficient, but not greater than necessary.”

It is unclear why Josh isn’t serving the full 12.5 year sentence that Judge Timothy Brooks handed down, but it could involve his time already served behind bars in Arkansas. Also, Federal prisoners must serve 85 percent of their sentence, which could also explain why he is getting out earlier than expected.

It will still be a long 10 years in prison for Josh. He’s not allowed conjugal visits with his wife, Anna Duggar, and the only physical contact permitted will be “handshakes, hugs, and kisses (in good taste)” at the start and end of any visit. Josh will only be allowed four hours worth of visits per month.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star “is terrified of prison” a source told In Touch exclusively as Josh began his sentence. “Even though Seagoville is low security and not known for violence against inmates, it does happen,” the insider added of the facility, which currently houses more than 1,700 inmates. “And he’s going in for what fellow criminals and inmates despise: a child sex offender.” The source added, “No one here feels sorry for him.”