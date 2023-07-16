Doing her! Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) broke her family’s infamous dress code by wearing tight jeans while visiting the Jackson Hole rodeo in Wyoming.

In a vlog posted on YouTube on Saturday, July 15, Joy-Anna, 25, shared that the family was on a long road trip to Wyoming. While on the trek, the family stopped at a rodeo in Jackson, Wyoming, where the mom of three and her son Gideon rode a rollercoaster. In the clip, Joy-Anna is seen wearing a brown sweatshirt, light-washed, cuffed, denim jeans and white sneakers as she rode the attraction with her son.

“The mountain coaster was so much fun!” the Counting On alum told the camera following the ride. “We had the best time. It was totally worth the money.”

This certainly isn’t the first time Joy-Anna has been spotted rocking form-fitting pants. Earlier this month, the TLC personality opted for a pair of dark blue denim while spending the day with her children.

Joy-Anna Duggar/YouTube

Joy-Anna’s fashion choices go against the strict dress code practice that parents Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar raised their daughters with under the conservative religious group Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

The Christian organization, which was established by Bill Gothard in 1961, included teachings on “male superiority and female obedience,” guidelines on how men and women should dress, homeschooling curriculums and Bible memorization, according to a July 2016 article in The Chicago Magazine.

Joy-Anna previously spoke out about her decision to wear pants in March, saying there “wasn’t anything in the scripture that’s black and white on dress.”

“I think biblically, we just kind of looked through scripture for a long time and feel like this is OK for our family,” she explained in a YouTube video posted that month. The former TLC star added that she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, started conversations revolving around dress “within our first year of marriage” and it was something the pair talked about “on and off for the last three or four years.”

“I had always worn skirts my whole life and so for me, like I don’t know, I just wasn’t in a rush,” she continued. “I feel like you can be modest and wear pants and that’s kind of where we came to. I do try to be modest in my pants, like in wearing pants, and not things too tight or too short.”