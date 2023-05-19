He’s here. Counting On alum Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and husband Austin Forsyth welcomed baby No. 3.

“He’s here!” Joy, 25, shared via Instagram on Friday, May 19. “Thank you all for praying … Mama and baby are recovering well.”

The pair – who are already parents to son Gideon and daughter Evelyn Mae – discovered they were expecting their third child while vacationing in Alaska in September 2022.

“I think I might be pregnant,” Joy said before taking a pregnancy test in their announcement video shared via YouTube the following month. “We’ve been trying. I’m really, really excited if we are. If we’re not, then that’s fine too. Hopefully, it’s positive. I’d be so, so thrilled. Austin is in the other room, so I’m gonna video our reveal together just to see.”

The former reality star was shocked to find out that baby No. 3 was a boy at their November 2022 gender reveal party.

“I am completely shocked,” she said in a YouTube video of the event. “A hundred percent thought that it was a girl. Convinced myself that it was a girl. Austin thought that it was a girl.”

Joy-Anna and Austin tied the knot in May 2017, after publicly announcing their courtship the previous November.

“You know, over the years, I have just been watching and I really admire her heart for the Lord and her character. She’s such a diligent worker. She gets all the younger siblings working. She’s a good delegator,” Austin gushed about his bride, “and then, of course, her beauty.”

Nine months after their wedding, Joy gave birth to the couple’s first child, son Gideon, in February 2018. After suffering a devastating miscarriage more than halfway through her second pregnancy in 2019, daughter Evelyn was born in August 2020.

“I’m really looking forward to the journey of this pregnancy and all the different stages it will bring,” Austin said of baby No. 3. “It’s really exciting and I feel so blessed to be a dad! We are beyond thankful!”