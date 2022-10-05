Family of five! Joy-Anna Duggar is pregnant and expecting baby No. 3 with husband Austin Forsyth.

“Baby #3 is on the way!” the Counting On alum, 24, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, October 5. “Full video is on YouTube now!”

Joy-Anna and Austin, 28, are already parents to son Gideon, 4, and daughter Evelyn Mae, 2.

Their YouTube video documented the moment when the former reality TV star discovered she was pregnant.

“I think I might be pregnant,” Joy-Anna said in one scene before taking a pregnancy test. “We’ve been trying. I’m really, really excited if we are. If we’re not, then that’s fine too. Hopefully, it’s positive. I’d be so, so thrilled. Austin is in the other room, so I’m gonna video our reveal together just to see.”

After handing the test to Austin, Joy-Anna revealed the positive test results to the camera, saying, “We’re having a baby. Oh my goodness.”

The couple announced their first pregnancy in August 2017. “We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby!” Joy-Anna told People. “Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”

“I’m really looking forward to the journey of this pregnancy and all the different stages it will bring,” added Austin. “It’s really exciting and I feel so blessed to be a dad! We are beyond thankful!”

In July 2019, before their second child Evelyn Mae was born, the couple suffered a miscarriage more than halfway through the pregnancy.

“Today marks one week since we heard these words,” they shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of Joy in a hospital bed and Austin pressing his forehead against hers. “‘So this is your baby’s heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement.’”

They also learned it would have been a little girl, and revealed her name would have been Annabell Elise.

Joy-Anna revealed she was pregnant with another little girl eight months later.

“Yes … it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again!” the former Counting On alum wrote on Instagram in March 2020. “Ahhh!!! It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!”

With their second child, the duo decided to wait to name their daughter until they held her. “Evelyn Mae Forsyth. I wanted her name to be perfect and elegant!” the mom-of-two gushed on Instagram. “We had a hard time deciding, but after a few days finally settled on ‘Evy Mae’ and we think it fits her perfectly!”

The couple continues to honor and remember Annabell. “I remember leaving our ultrasound appointment, sobbing and wondering how we were ever going to move forward and so fearful of having to deliver her,” Joy shared on Instagram on the anniversary of her miscarriage. “It hurts to look back at these pictures and remember the pain and heartbreak, but, when I do look back, I am so thankful for how far we’ve come … how God has given us more joy, peace [and] healing than I ever thought we would have again.”