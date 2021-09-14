All black everything! Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) wore matching looks on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet.

The couple, who wed on September 30, 2018, celebrated their third anniversary in style. Justin wore a dark Drew House suit with a Drew suitcase, while Hailey wore a black column gown with a plunging neckline from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Hailey last attended the Met Gala in 2019, while Justin hasn’t gone since 2015.

“I feel like the Met is always a really cool night to celebrate fashion, and both of us love fashion and love being able to get dressed up and collaborate with cool designers,” Hailey told Vogue host Keke Palmer during the event’s livestream. She then pointed to her husband and proudly added that Justin “came up with” the idea for his suit himself.

“I think as I become more of an adult, I think things just start to evolve and change and become more grown up,” Justin added about his own sense of style. “I’m married now, so I think things just become more, uh, adult I guess.”

“I think for me what the inspiration was for the look, for the hair, for the makeup was just timeless American beauty,” Hailey continued. “Looking back on just, like, the Grace Kellys of the world. Inspired by that.”

The “Holy” singer and model’s appearance at the Met Gala comes after the two were at the MTV Video Music Awards Brooklyn on Sunday, September 12. Hailey was a presenter while Justin was nominated for seven awards. Justin also performed at the VMAs for the first time in years.

“If anyone doubted Justin and Hailey’s relationship, seeing them thrive during quarantine should finally put those naysayers to rest,” a source previously told In Touch of the pair amid the coronavirus pandemic. “They have spent literally 200 days together. They’ve been cooking, ordering in and wearing sweatpants pretty much 24/7.”

“They also spent time with family and went on a road trip, but for the most part they’re laying low,” the insider divulged. “They both really rely on their faith in times of trouble, and a pandemic obviously has caused them to re-evaluate what’s important to them (like everyone has been doing!) and for them, family and their marriage is always at the top of the list. They really feel so lucky to have each other through these times.”

In fact, they’re “more in love than ever” before.

Keep being cute, you two! And keep scrolling to see photos of Justin and Hailey at the 2021 Met Gala.