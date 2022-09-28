Taking a walk down memory lane! Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez may go down in history as one of the most iconic celebrity couples of all time.

The two stars were in an on-and-off relationship for almost eight years before calling it quits for good in 2018. Their tumultuous relationship was full of ups, downs, drama and feuds. Some days, the pair were photographed holding hands, and weeks later they seemed to be shading each other online. At one point, fans were even convinced that Taylor Swift alluded to the fact that Justin cheated on Selena when she liked a pretty cryptic social media post in July 2019.

When Justin moved on with Hailey Baldwin and got married in September 2018, fans of both the Canadian crooner and former Disney Channel star thought the drama had officially come to an end. Unfortunately, that’s not the case. Over the years, the exes have written multiple songs about each other, discussed their relationships in interviews and more. Some people think that in 2021, Selena was still singing about Justin!

However, the model set the record straight when she appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in September 2022, and revealed that there’s no bad blood between herself, Justin and Selena.

“When him and I ever started hooking up, or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. I would never. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and never was,” Hailey said. “I can say period point blank I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it.”

Before Hailey and Justin were hot and heavy, the model said her now-husband officially closed the chapter on his relationship with Selena.

“As a woman, I would never want to get into a relationship with someone and be engaged to them and be getting married to them and thing in the back of my mind that I wonder if that [chapter] was really closed for you,” Hailey said at the time. “I know for a fact the reason we were able to get back together because it was very much completely closed and that was respectful to me.”

