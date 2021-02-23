From ‘One Time’ to Today! Justin Bieber’s Transformation Over the Years

He’s come so far! Justin Bieber was discovered at just 13 years old by manager Scooter Braun. Now, he’s been nominated for 14 Grammys Awards — and even won one — 20 Billboard Music Awards and is regarded as one of the best-selling musical artists in the world.

The Canada native released his album, Changes, in February 2020, and has been back on the music scene ever since. Unsurprisingly, the hit record featured several tracks about how happy he is with wife Hailey Baldwin.

Prior to dropping Changes, Justin got candid about how the past few years have been a roller-coaster ride for him. In an episode of his documentary series on YouTube, Justin Bieber: Seasons, he said he used to do “pretty heavy drugs.” He explained, “My security and stuff would come into my room at night to check my pulse. People don’t know how serious it got. It was legit crazy scary. I was waking up in the morning, and the first thing I was doing was popping pills and smoking a blunt and starting my day. It just got scary.”

Ultimately, the “Sorry” singer was able to overcome his demons and reconnect with Hailey in March 2018. Justin was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Selena Gomez from 2011 to 2018. During their first breakup in 2014, he began seeing Hailey. The two dated until 2017, before Justin and Selena got back together. The pair eventually called it quits for good in February 2018.

“The common denominator, I promise you, is always church. By then, we were past the drama,” Hailey told Vogue in February 2019 about seeing Justin at a conference in Miami, which was hosted by Rich Wilkerson Jr., the pastor of Vous Church. “I just gave him a hug. By the end of the conference, he was like, ‘We’re not going to be friends.’ I was like, ‘We’re not?’”

The two got engaged one month later, and then tied the knot at a New York courthouse in September 2018. In September 2019, the lovebirds had an official celebration and party in South Carolina with their close friends and family.

As of 2021, the “Lonely” artist is in a great place and enjoying this new chapter of his life. “[With Hailey], I took the time to really build myself and focus on me and try to make the right decisions and all that sort of stuff,” he previously told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats1. “And yeah, I got better.”

Clearly, Hailey is Justin’s new muse as he couldn’t stop gushing over the blonde babe on the first track of his album, “All Around Me.” “Not sure what I was doing before ya / I quit tryna figure it out / Nothing like having someone for you / Someone besides you when it’s time to lay down / Fully committed you’re for the stay down / Look in the mirror, you ride for the take down,” he sings.

