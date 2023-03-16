Major progress! Justin Bieber gave his fans an update about his recovery after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The “Baby” singer, 29, took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, March 15, to share a video in which he moved both sides of his face.

“Wait for it,” he wrote at the top of the clip, which captured Justin raising his eyebrows and smiling as “Ice T” by Tems played in the background.

The movement is a step in the right direction, as the syndrome prevented him from moving his face last year. Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a painful rash near the ear, on the face or on the mouth, according to New York’s Mount Sinai hospital. The syndrome begins when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head.

The Canada native publicly revealed his health diagnosis via Instagram in June 2022. “Obviously as you can see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he explained in the video, which showed off the physical effects on his face.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking and I cannot smile on this side of my face,” Justin pointed out. “This nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis on this side of my face.”

Just days before announcing his diagnosis, Justin’s fans became worried when he canceled two concerts in June.

“Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better, but my sickness is getting worse. My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctor’s orders),” he said about calling off the shows. “To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better!”

In September 2022, Justin announced that he was canceling his Justice world tour amid his health battle.

Courtesy of Justin Bieber/Instagram

The “Peaches” singer explained that he made the decision to not put on the shows because he was “exhausted” after performing at the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil earlier that month. “After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” Justin’s announcement read.

“So, I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being,” he added before noting that he will “be OK.”