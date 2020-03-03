He didn’t stop at cake! Justin Timberlake is going above and beyond for Jessica Biel‘s birthday. In addition to throwing her a mini pajama party for her big day, the singer has also taken to Instagram to gush over his wife. In a sweet and funny post shared on Tuesday, March 3, he paid tribute to the stunning actress.

“Happy Birthday to the LOVE of my life,” Justin, 39, wrote on the photo-sharing site. “A new adventure every day and a treasure to me. I can’t wait to share many more of these with you. Thanks for putting up with me when I smell funky after a round of golf or, when I smell funky in general. You are the mostest of the mostest, my love! I adore you.”

The post comes after Jessica, now 38, shared her own photo of her husband celebrating her as he delivered a delicious-looking dessert. “Celebrating my birthday in style … and by that, I mean in pajamas,” she wrote. Calling it “[her] kinda party,” she gave her man a special shout-out for taking such good care of her.

The tribute is one of many Justin has shared since his PDA scandal in November 2019 with costar Alisha Wainwright. Though he insisted he hadn’t actually crossed any lines or done anything inappropriate, he apologized to his wife and family for “putting them through such an embarrassing situation.” Since then, he’s done his best to pay homage to his wife whenever he gets the chance, even writing a song called “Believe” that seemed to be about their relationship.

Despite their public shows of love, however, sources tell In Touch that the couple are still working through the fallout behind the scenes. Despite calling himself a “proud huz” at the premiere for The Sinner season 3, an eyewitness at the event said the Hollywood hunk and actress “showed no signs of affection” at the afterparty. “Once Jessica arrived, she walked up to him, and they quietly made their way into the afterparty — not holding hands or showing any sign of warmth,” the insider said.

Their relationship is still a work in progress, but the “Sexy Back” singer is doing what he can to get it back on track. “Justin knows he’s got a lot of making up to do,” a second source told In Touch. “Spending quality time as a couple is at the top of Justin’s list of priorities — dinners, hiking together, road trips and romantic mini-breaks are just a few of the things he’s organized. … It’s going to take a while to get their marriage back to where it was, but at least they’re on the same page,” they continued. “They love each other and have both agreed to work through their issues together.”