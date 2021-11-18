It’s over. Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi have split after one year of dating, Life & Style can confirm.

“Their schedules conflicted, they weren’t spending much time together,” an insider tells In Touch. “It seemed like they were going backward instead of forward and that’s why it wasn’t working.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kaia and Jacob’s reps did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

The former couple, who made their relationship Instagram official in November 2020 after sparking dating rumors earlier that year, have called off their relationship and gotten back together before, the source says, but this time “they called it a day.”

Following Kaia’s breakup with Pete Davidson in January 2020, which made headlines due to Pete’s impressive dating history, the Kissing Booth actor, 24, and Kaia, 20, kept their relationship relatively private.

The duo seemed to be a good pair, however, with a source previously telling Us Weekly that it was “crazy how much they have in common.”

“It was like the universe brought them together! They’re both models, modeled for Calvin Klein — very into fashion, of course,” the insider told Us in April 2021. “They love going shopping together and even working out together. They’re truly some of the kindest people you will meet.”

Even the American Horror Story: Double Feature star’s famous parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, took a liking to Jacob.

“[They] adore Jacob and think he’s a great match for Kaia,” the source continued. “Her friends have also taken a liking to him and think he’s such a heartthrob.”

In May, Kaia opened up about Jacob for the first time and seemed to be utterly smitten by him.

“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” she told Vogue. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”

The stars recently made their relationship red carpet debut last month on September 25, appearing together at the star-studded Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala.

Sadly, it seems that the couple couldn’t make it work simply because of their busy schedules. According to In Touch’s source, it may have been Kaia who finally called it quits.

“It has been a long time coming,” the source says. “From what I hear there are no hard feelings and they’re still on speaking terms.”