While Kailyn Lowry is best known as a reality TV star, the Teen Mom 2 personality is a total home design expert. In fact, Kailyn’s collection of wallpapers with Wall Blush officially launched on Friday, March 26.

“I’m building a house, so I was super excited about doing a design process with a company,” the MTV fan favorite, 29, tells In Touch. “And Wall Blush asked me if I wanted to collab with them. I was super, super excited to do that. Then I kind of just took a mix of my favorite things and created a line that’s very on brand with me and what I thought other people would love as well.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry

Of course, with so many amazing styles, it’s hard for Kailyn to choose which she likes best! “They’re all my favorites,” insists the mother of four, who shares son Isaac with Jo Rivera, son Lincoln with Javi Marroquin and sons Lux and Creed with Chris Lopez.

“I named one ‘Cloud Nine,’ which is also very on brand and I feel like that would be cute and like a nursery or a playroom,” Kailyn says. “The one behind me is called ‘Making Me Blush, which I named by myself, which I was really pumped to do. This is like a velvet inspo … and I actually wanted to do it because I got these curtains off of probably like Wayfair or Amazon, and they were like crushed velvet almost. I love them so much. Then I was like, ‘Let’s do a wallpaper like this and see how it goes.’ And it actually turned out really good.”

In addition to her collaboration with Wall Blush, Kailyn is “waiting to break ground” on building her new home — and her original plans for interior design have totally changed! “I think how I envisioned my home build to go is the complete opposite of how it’s going,” the Pennsylvania native laughs. “Like, as far as design and everything, I thought I was going to do all neutrals, all clean lines, all just very neutral and simple, I guess. Then once I started, I was like, ‘Nope, we’re going to go edgy. We’re going to do colors. We’re going to do all kinds of fun things.’ So, I’m, I’m actually glad that that’s how it’s going.”

As Teen Mom fans know, Kailyn has quite a bit of experience with decorating nurseries, making her the perfect person to offer new parents advice! “So, must-have items for new moms … sound machine number one. They have ones that are to-go, too, which is really good for attaching to a car seat,” she suggests. “It’s something that I didn’t think of before, but if you have a difficult sleeper, the sound machine will do wonders for you.”

Next up? Blackout curtains. “They actually have really cute functional ones now, too, which is really important to me because you want it to be like aesthetically pleasing, too,” Kailyn explains. “Then just a really, really functional diaper bag is important. I prefer the ones that have a ton of pockets.”

As for picking a nursery theme, she has advice for that, too! “It’s been hard. I’ve definitely learned over time with my kids,” Kailyn admits. “Like, a theme is not always great because you spend a lot of money. Like Isaac, when he was a toddler was obsessed with Toy Story. So, I was like, ‘Let’s get everything Toy Story.’ And then six months from then, he didn’t like it anymore.”

With Lux and Creed, Kailyn decided to go with more “neutral” themes. “Things that could be changed out and then also mix and match with the other kids’ stuff,” she advises. “It worked out really well.”