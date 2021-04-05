Kailyn Lowry says the biggest coparenting lesson she learned is to separate her “personal feelings from what’s best for the kids,” she exclusively tells In Touch.

“If you do that from the beginning, it’s easier long-term,” the Teen Mom 2 star says about how she navigates raising her kids with exes Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez. Kailyn shares 11-year-old son Isaac with Jo, 7-year-old son Lincoln with Javi as well as 3-year-old son Lux and 8-month-old son Creed with Chris.

Courtesy Of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

The Pothead Haircare founder, 29, admits she had a tough time putting her grievances aside in the past, which made meetups with her exes that much more strenuous.

“If you’re figuring that out late … you know, you kind of put yourself through so much more than you really had to,” Kailyn adds. “Unfortunately, I had to do it three times with three separate situations.”

While it sounds easy in theory, the 16 & Pregnant alum confesses it can be more difficult than it looks. “I think putting your own personal feelings aside for, you know, the best interest of the kids, it’s hard,” Kailyn tells In Touch. “It’s very, very, very hard, but once you do it and you get that down … the rest is a lot easier.”

The mom of four recently discussed how her strained dynamic with Javi can get “frustrating” on a March episode of the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast, revealing they do get along “when outside factors aren’t into play.”

Startraksphoto.com; Shutterstock; Courtesy Chris Lopez/Instagram

Prior to that, she vowed to end all feuds with her exes in a previous episode. “I’m not gonna fight. I’m not fighting with nobody,” Kailyn declared while chatting about her goals for 2021. “I’m not even f–king playing. I am done paying for attorneys. I have six attorneys. When I told you, I’m done paying f–king all of them, unless it’s related to my f–king businesses, I am done. I’m done! We [are] working this s–t out.”

When she’s not busy working or spending time with her kids, Kailyn is finding new ways to grow her empire. The MTV personality recently launched her own collection of wallpapers with Wall Blush, which is out now.

“I’m building a house, so I was super excited about doing a design process with a company,” she previously told In Touch. “And Wall Blush asked me if I wanted to collaborate with them. I was super, super excited to do that. I kind of just took a mix of my favorite things and created a line that’s very on brand with me and what I thought other people would love as well.”