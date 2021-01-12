Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s marriage “got worse” following his Twitter rants, a source told In Touch about the A-list couple.

“They argued nonstop, and Kanye distanced himself from Kim and her family. He hated being around them, especially Kris [Jenner], who he can’t stand. Kanye didn’t even want to spend the holidays with her family.”

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

A separate insider revealed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, “wants to move forward” with divorcing her husband of nearly seven years. “Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return. They spent most of the holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers. She is serious this time.”

The KKW Beauty mogul and the rapper, 43, have been “living separate lives” for the past couple of years,” an insider told In Touch in December, months after Kanye aired their marital drama on Twitter. “They are drifting further and further away from each other,” they noted, adding that “Kim is determined to get her old life back and to have her freedom without Kanye weighing on her mind.”

“She doesn’t feel like she can be herself when she’s with him and is fed up with constantly walking on eggshells. It’s exhausting.”

Things have been tense between the couple ever since the “Love Lockdown” artist cried during his first presidential campaign rally. At the event, Kanye revealed he and the Skims founder considered getting an abortion after Kim found out she was pregnant with their firstborn, daughter North West, in 2012.

Following that appearance, the dad of four — who also shares Saint, Chicago and Psalm with Kim — went off on a Twitter rant alleging his wife and mother-in-law Kris were trying to “lock him up.” He also tweeted he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim and claimed she cheated with fellow rapper Meek Mill. He later apologized, but apparently, the damage had already been done.

She’s “tired of being laughed at” another insider shared of Kim, who is studying to be a lawyer. “She’s at the end of her rope.”

In Touch reached out to Kim and Kanye’s reps but did not hear back at the time of publication.