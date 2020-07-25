Rapper Kanye West issued a public apology to Kim Kardashian after seemingly accusing her of cheating on him. The Chicago native took to Twitter on Saturday, July 25, to ask his wife for her forgiveness following his Twitter rants.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” Kanye, 43, wrote. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

The couple’s problems seemingly came to a head after the “Famous” lyricist revealed at his July 19 campaign rally that he and Kim, 39, discussed having an abortion after learning they were unexpectedly pregnant with their first child. Insiders told In Touch the Kardashians urged Kim to “step in,” but it appeared her attempts to get her husband help backfired.

Over the following week, Kanye accused his wife of trying to “lock him up.” He also claimed he’d “been trying to get divorced” ever since the KKW Beauty founder had a meeting with rapper Meek Mill at a hotel. Though he claimed nothing happened because Meek, 33, is “his man and was respectful,” he called Kim “out of line.” He also took aim at her for posing for Playboy and having a sex tape that was made public.

Also implicated in his since-deleted tweets was mother-in-law Kris Jenner, who Kanye seemingly blamed for Kim’s magazine spread and sex tape release. He also called her “Kris Jong-Un,” comparing her to the Supreme Leader of North Korea, and accused the mother and daughter of trying to “5150 him,” a.k.a. place him on a temporary, involuntary psychological hold. An insider explained tension had been brewing between the in-laws “for months” before it finally boiled over on social media.

Following her husband’s claims, Kim broke her silence on Wednesday, July 22. In an Instagram Story, she asked fans for “compassion and empathy” as the family navigates what she hinted is a mental health crisis. “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” she wrote. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.”

The mother of four decided to speak up because she felt it was important to confront the “stigma and misconceptions about mental health.” She explained, “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Kim explained she knows Kanye is “subject to criticism” as a public figure but hopes those upset by his controversial statements and behavior can give him “grace” at a time when he “needs it the most.”