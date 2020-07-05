It’s no secret Kanye West is rolling in dough — but exactly how much? The rapper’s net worth is a staggering $1.3 billion, according to Forbes. So, how does the Chicago native accumulate so much cash year after year? Between his music career and his foray into the fashion and business worlds, here’s a breakdown.

Kanye Is, First and Foremost, a Rapper

The entrepreneur first came onto the music scene in the late ’90s, creating beats for other artists. He started his career as a rapper in 2004 with his debut album, The College Dropout. He has since released nine more studio albums: Late Registration, Graduation, 808s & Heartbreak, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Watch the Throne (with legend Jay-Z), Yeezus, The Life of Pablo, Ye and his gospel album, Jesus Is King.

Kanye Has His Own Record Label

G.O.O.D. Music, founded by Kanye in 2004, has released music by Big Sean, Pusha T, Teyana Taylor, Common, John Legend and Kid Cudi, among others.

According to the rapper’s own documents reviewed by Forbes, his music catalog, including the offerings from G.O.O.D., is worth at least $90 million.

Kayne Is a Fashion Designer

The musician owns Yeezy, a footwear and high fashion brand, both founded in 2015. To date, he has designed 10 wildly popular sneakers designs for the footwear leg of the company, which is in partnership with Adidas. The first shoe, Yeezy Boost 750 in light brown, sold out in 10 minutes.

He receives about 10 percent royalties on revenue from the brand through Adidas, as “expenses” come out of his cut and the sportswear brand produces, markets and distributes the shoes. That would make his royalty take-home about $140 million in 2019. Plus, he owns the brand in its entirety — and it was worth $1.3 billion by the end of 2019.

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Kanye Is a Businessman

Kanye owns KW Foods LLC, which owns the Fatburger chain of restaurants in Chicago. He also owns a creative content company named DONDA, for his late mother Donda West. Additionally, the rapper is a shareholder in streaming app TIDAL and his stake is estimated at 3 percent.

Kanye Owns Property and Vehicles

According to Forbes, the star values his properties and their “improvements” at $81 million, with an additional $21 million in land.

His main residence is his family home with wife Kim Kardashian and their children in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles, which they acquired in 2014 for $23 million. In 2019, they expanded the 4.5 acre property to 7.5 acres. With renovations made over the years, it is worth at least $60 million. He also owns a 300-acre estate on Stokes Canyon Road in Calabasas where his Sunday Services are held.

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

In Wyoming, Kanye owns several properties: a 6,700-acre ranch called Bighorn Mountain Ranch, a 1,400 acre ranch called The Monster Lake Ranch and a commercial property.

Additionally, his documents claim he owns $3,845,162 in vehicles and $297,050 in livestocks (presumably at his Wyoming ranches).

Kanye Invests — and Keeps Cash Under the Bed

The rapper’s statement of assets claims he has $17 million in cash and $35 million in stocks, which means Kanye is looking toward his future when it comes to his wealth.

Kanye Has Debt

An unfortunate truth, the “Gold Digger” singer owes various companies $100 million between mortgages, advances and other liabilities. Hey, everyone’s got some!