Kanye West Calls Out Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner In Twitter Rant: They Want to ‘Lock Me Up’

Rapper Kanye West accused wife Kim Kardashian of trying to “lock me up” during a now-deleted Twitter rant on Monday, July 20. He then took aim at mother-in-law Kris Jenner, including sharing text messages from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday,” one message from the “I Love It” rapper, 43, read.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian Instagram

His flurry of social media posts came on the heels of the Chicago native making a slew of controversial comments during his first Presidential campaign rally in South Carolina. The “Fade” artist said he and Kim, 39, were considering aborting their oldest daughter, North West. They now have four children together — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The “Flashing Lights” rapper also seemingly fired off criticism about the KKW Beauty founder posing for Playboy magazine in the past. “I put my life on my God that North’s mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God. I’m at the ranch … come and get me,” another tweet read. He added that his kids “will never” pose for the publication.

The Grammy winner also shaded his wife by writing, “I put my life on the line for my children that North’s mother would never sell her sex [tape].” There have been rumblings through the years that the Kardashian family are the ones who leaked Kim’s now-infamous sex tape with rapper Ray J in 2007, which blasted her to stardom, but that has not been confirmed by the reality star.

The Selfish author wasn’t the only one dragged into Kanye’s tweetstorm. He said Kris, 64, is “not allowed around [his] children” after she tried to “lock me up.”

Kanye shared an alleged text he sent to the family matriarch that read, “This Ye, you ready to talk now or are still avoiding my calls.” He added, “[Kris] and Kim call me now.”

The rapper has since deleted most of his tweets. However, he left a message explaining “righteous indignation,” which is a “reactive emotion of anger over mistreatment,” according to his Google screenshot.

Life & Style reached out to the Kardashian family for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.