Famous fathers! The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are known for their personal drama, professional endeavors and famous reality TV presence, but many of them have also gone on to have children of their own in the public eye. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums are famous within their own right, but they didn’t choose to have children with just anyone. From rappers to reality TV royalty to athletes, the Kar-Jenners have some seriously famous husbands, exes and baby daddies.

Kourtney Kardashian was the first of the sisters to welcome children. She and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick had three kids together – Mason, Penelope and Reign – and their journey as parents, exes and now coparents has been captured on camera. Fans will remember Mason’s dramatic birth that was captured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where Kourtney memorably pulled her baby out while in labor. “The experience was so indescribable and life-changing, and I can’t believe he’s all mine,” she said at the time.

Kim Kardashian was the next sister to start having babies. She and ex-husband Kanye West welcomed four children while together, but have since gotten divorced. Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy with daughter True Thompson was incredibly memorable for fans, as baby daddy Tristan Thompson was caught up in a cheating scandal at the time. Though they tried to make their relationship work, the two have since parted ways romantically.

Stormi baby! The little one of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott entered the world under a cloud of mystery, as Kylie never revealed that she was pregnant until her daughter was born. Kylie and Travis welcomed a son, Aire, before also going their separate ways.

Other Kar-Jenners, including Rob Kardashian, have welcomed children with exes and respective partners, leaving supermodel Kendall Jenner as the only sister not to have babies of her own. While she’s faced the pressure from mom Kris Jenner to embrace the mom life, the 818 Tequila founder seems very happy doing her own thing – that doesn’t mean, however, that she wouldn’t choose a similarly famous figure if and when she did ever decide to have kids!

Keep scrolling to meet all the Kardashian dads.