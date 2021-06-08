Still a part of the fam! The Kardashian-Jenners took to social media to wish rapper Kanye West a happy 44th birthday amid his divorce from wife Kim Kardashian.

The KKW Beauty founder, 40, posted a sweet tribute to her estranged spouse to celebrate his big day. “Happy birthday, love [you] for life,” Kim captioned a photo via Instagram that featured their oldest kids — North, Saint and Chicago. However, she wasn’t the only member of her famous family to send love.

As In Touch previously reported, Kim, 40, filed for divorce from the “Jesus Walks” rapper in February after nearly seven years of marriage. Kanye responded in April, and according to court documents obtained by In Touch, the exes made similar requests when it comes to the custody of their four children and their finances. They are both seeking joint legal and physical custody of North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. They each requested that the judge terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to each other, and both parties also cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

The KKW Beauty founder has kept mum about their breakup but offered some more insight into the downfall of her marriage on the final and 20th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“There’s no fighting. Like now, it’s all calm, so, I just, I just roll with it,” Kim told sister Khloé Kardashian during a heart-to-heart conversation on the June 3 episode. Khloé, 36, explained that Kim and Kanye had gotten into a big fight right before their family traveled to Lake Tahoe for their last trip on their long-running E! reality series, which was filmed in December 2020.

“I just honestly can’t do this anymore. Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? He goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids,” she vented to her sisters, admitting she felt conflicted about whether to stay with him or leave. “He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job.”

Kim went on to add that the Yeezy founder “deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming.”

“I can’t do that,” the Skims founder added. “He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can’t. I feel like a f–king failure. It’s my third f–king marriage. I feel like a f–king loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

