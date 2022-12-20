Even the Kardashian-Jenners Let Their Houses Get Messy: Rare Photos of Their Unorganized Homes

The Kardashian-Jenners might live a more luxurious life than the average person, though they struggle with keeping their houses organized just like everyone else.

In December 2022, Kylie Jenner gave fans a rare look into the messy state of her house by sharing a photo of blue paint splattered on the wall near the vanity, while a purple puddle of watercolor paint nearly dipped on the tiled floor via her Instagram Stories. A nude baby doll appeared to be taking a bath in the sink, which was filled with paint-dyed water.

Alongside the photo, the Kardashians star explained that her daughter, Stormi, was responsible for the mess.

While the famous family members don’t always keep their houses in pristine condition, they often take pride in their homes.

In April 2019, Kim Kardashian participated in Vogue‘s “73 Questions” segment and gave interviewer Joe Sabia a tour of her California home. Throughout the interview, fans got an intimate look into the spacious abode, which follows a strict neutral-toned color scheme.

When asked how she would describe her house, the mother of four compared it to a “minimal monastery.” She added that the inspiration behind the decor and architecture came from her then-husband, Kanye West. Additionally, Belgian designer and antiquarian Axel Vervoordt helped design the place.

According to People, Kim and Kanye, who were married from 2014 until they were declared legally single in 2022, reportedly purchased the house in December 2014 for $20 million. They renovated the property three years later, with Kris Jenner later revealing the property was worth $60 million in April 2018.

Other family members that are proud of their houses are Kris and Khloé Kardashian, who happen to be neighbors. The Good American founder currently lives in a gorgeous Hidden Hills mansion that she purchased for $17 million. Khloé made sure to turn the property into the house of her dreams by having it built from scratch to her specifications.

“When it comes to decorating their homes, they spare no expense,” a source previously told Life & Style Kardashian-Jenner family’s views on their homes. “Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times.”

Keep scrolling to see inside the Kardashian-Jenners messiest homes.