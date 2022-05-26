Always part of the fam! The Kardashian-Jenners wished Scott Disick “Happy Birthday” just days after his ex Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker’s Italy wedding.

“Happy birthday @letthelordbewithyou,” Kim Kardashian captioned an Instagram Story on Thursday, May 26, which featured a photo of her posing next to Scott, 39. “I love you so much. I can’t wait to celebrate [with] you!!!”

The Skims founder shared a series of selfies with her pal, including one of them grabbing ice cream together and two other snaps of them at the gym.

Shortly after Kim sent the Talentless founder well wishes, momager Kris Jenner also shared a birthday tribute to him via her Instagram Stories.

“Happy birthday Scott!!!!” she captioned a collage of photos of her and Scott in one Story. “Have a magical day. Love you!!!!!!”

The famous clan’s public birthday notes for Scott came just four days after they took a trip to Portofino, Italy, to attend Kourtney’s wedding — which the Flip it Like Disick star did not attend. While the Poosh founder, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, exchanged vows on Sunday, May 22, Scott confirmed he was jetting off on a beach day via his Instagram Stories. Not only that, but he was also spotted hitting a few bars in Hollywood and a strip club in New York City over the weekend.

Before Kourtney and Travis became the talk of the town after they began dating in late 2020, she and Scott had an on-off relationship from 2005 to 2015. They share kids Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick together.

After the Kardashians star made her romance with Travis Instagram official in February 2021, Scott openly opposed the multiple PDA sightings between his ex and the “All the Small Things” rocker. He even sent a screenshot to her other ex Younes Bendjima in August 2021 of an image that surfaced online of Kourtney kissing Travis on a boat. Although Scott apologized for doing so in a text message to Kourtney, she slammed him in response.

“This is despicable,” she wrote back to her ex, which was revealed in episode 1 of Hulu’s The Kardashians that premiered on April 14.

After Kourtney got engaged to Travis in October 2021, Scott went back to the dating scene following his September 2021 split from his other ex Amelia Gray Hamlin. He was seen spending time with multiple women toward the end of 2021 and early 2022, including Bella Banos, Hana Cross, Holly Scarfone and recently Rebecca Donaldson.

Nevertheless, Scott is seemingly having a hard time moving on from Kourtney. An insider told In Touch on Tuesday, May 24, that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is “the one that got away” and that “deep down, it hurts” Scott seeing her tie the knot with the musician.

“Scott has been hitting the bars since Kourtney’s Portofino wedding,” the source noted. “Seeing Kourtney and Travis splashed over the internet surrounded by the Kardashians was a hard pill to swallow for Scott. He says he’s OK, and yes, he has moved on.”

Scroll down to see each Kardashian-Jenner who wished Scott a “Happy Birthday!”