By her side! Karl-Anthony Towns passionately defended his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, against body-shamers after she opened up about her weight loss journey.

The Minnesota Timberwolves player, 25, praised Jordyn, 23, for being dedicated to her fitness plan after she posted before and after photos to showcase the progress she made so far on Wednesday, September 8.

Shutterstock; Courtesy of Jordyn Woods/Instagram

“Are we saying that women can’t work hard and transform their bodies??” he fired back at critics via Twitter on Thursday, September 9, shutting down rumors she had plastic surgery to achieve her results.

“I’ve SEEN the hard work and I’ve seen the results and trust me, this is all natural,” the center, who has been going strong with Jordyn since September 2020, continued. “Since she was 10 years old, people been calling this woman vile things because of her weight and instead of letting the Internet run her life, she went out and put the damn work in and changed her whole life.”

Karl-Anthony told naysayers that “FITNESS SAVED HER LIFE” before calling out the people who use Twitter to “make other people feel bad so they can feel better about themselves.”

“I pray and hope you find the attention but more importantly, the love you are so badly craving,” he wrote, tagging Jordyn in the message. “Every day you make me so proud to call you my Girl, my Queen, my Rock, my everything.”

Courtesy of Jordyn Woods/Instagram

The New Jersey native went on to refer to the photos that garnered all of the criticism, saying her being transparent with fans is going to “help a lot of people, especially young girls who feel they can never reach the body that you’ve acquired NATURALLY.”

Jordyn was promoting her app, FRSTPLACE, where she helps people reach their health and wellness goals, and her post led to some speculation she went under the knife. The influencer later explained her mission in a statement via Twitter on September 9, writing that she “started my fitness platform because for years I struggled with my identity.”

She talked about going into a deep depression before her father, John Woods, died in 2017, and said “working out became my therapy and my saving.”

In his own series of tweets, Jordyn’s beau brought up her dad and showed her support for staying strong, writing, “John is smiling down at you every day at the way you handle things and at how you treat people who don’t deserve your kindness.”