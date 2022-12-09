She’s preparing. Princess Kate (née Middleton) is “hell-bent” on striking back against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries in her own televised interview, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Kate’s ammunition could potentially destroy Meghan,” the insider says, revealing that the Princess of Wales “has a stack of receipts, which she accumulated over the years.”

Kate’s husband, Prince William, however, “warned” his wife to “think twice” before giving the “green light” to a potential interview.

Nevertheless, the insider notes the couple are “livid” about Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, “nit-picking” the royal family in their Netflix series, Harry & Meghan. Volume 1 of their tell-all premiered on Thursday, December 8, with volume 2 set to release on Thursday, December 15.

“The docuseries is the final nail in the coffin for Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royals,” the insider notes, adding that the former Duchess of Cambridge has been “inundated” with interview offers.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Harry and Meghan opened up extensively about the royal family including Kate and William in the docuseries. In one scene, Meghan recalled the first time she met her brother and sister-in-law.

“I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that is really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Meghan explained. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside, that there is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you go, ‘Oh, alright, OK, I can relax now,’ but that formality carries over on both sides, and that was surprising to me.”

In addition, the former senior royals also shared negative claims against the royal family. Meghan said the royals’ “biggest problem” with her was her acting career.

“There’s a big idea of what that looks like, from the U.K. standpoint, Hollywood, and it’s just very easy for them to typecast that,” the Duchess of Sussex explained.

For the Duke of Sussex’s part, Harry recalled his family being “incredibly impressed” when they first met Meghan but pointed out that they doubted their relationship would become serious.

“Some of them didn’t quite know what to do with themselves,” he explained. “So, I think they were surprised, maybe surprised that the ginger could land such a beautiful woman and such an intelligent woman. But the fact that I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded their judgment more than anything else at the beginning: ‘Oh, she’s an American actress. This won’t last.”