OK, Katey Duggar, we see you! Jedidiah Duggar‘s wife, who is pregnant and expecting a baby boy, wore some trendy jeans and a cute striped top while celebrating the pair’s one-year wedding anniversary.

“Celebrating our first anniversary with an amazing #weekendtoremember marriage retreat! We’d encourage every married couple to attend one near you!” the Arkansas resident, 23, captioned two sweet photos of the couple, who got married in April 2021, via Instagram.

Fans of the reality TV family were quick to point out that Katey’s attire wasn’t exactly Duggar approved. After all, patriarch Jim Bob Duggar and matriarch Michelle Duggar enforced a strict dress code of dresses and skirts only for years.

“Maybe they grew up and have realized they can think for themselves,” one user commented on a post shared by @withoutacrystalball on Instagram. “Aren’t they allowed to do whatever they want when they’re married?” another inquired.

Ultimately, the “rules” on how the Duggar women should dress remain unclear. In recent years, Jill Duggar, Jana Duggar and more have all stepped out in leggings, jeans and even shorts. However, growing up under Jim Bob and Michelle’s roof was a different story.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary. We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband,” Jill, 30, Jana, 32, Jinger Duggar and Jessa Duggar wrote in their 2014 book, Growing Up Duggar.

“We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping or bare-shouldered tops and, when needed, we wear an undershirt,” the four siblings added. “We try to make it a habit to always cover the top of our shirt with our hand when we bend over. We don’t want to play the peekaboo game with our neckline.”

Earlier, in a 2013 blog for TLC, Michelle, 55, detailed why she and Jim Bob, 56, insist on their daughters wearing certain clothing.

“We really wanted to see what the scriptures said about [modesty],” the mother of 20 explained, noting that everything from “the neck down to the knee” should be covered. “I really should be defining who I am as a woman by choosing to wear dresses and skirts.”